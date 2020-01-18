Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 578,969 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 578,969 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 2,730,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale SA will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price target on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC set a $13.00 price target on Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

