Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,060 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

