Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $7.76 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,902 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,257,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $117.68 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Nomura began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

