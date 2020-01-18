Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,099 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,817 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.08% of Apache worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 90.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,034,000 after acquiring an additional 720,427 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 365.6% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 731,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,722,000 after acquiring an additional 574,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apache by 40.6% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after acquiring an additional 336,856 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.94.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

