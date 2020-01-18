Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Verisign were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verisign by 1,062.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 83.1% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after buying an additional 214,629 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 490.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.00 on Friday. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.51 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.79.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.