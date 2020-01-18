Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $8.34 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,131 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $194,039,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 355.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $100,687,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Lam Research by 401.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after buying an additional 354,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $282.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.55.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $308.00 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $136.65 and a 1 year high of $307.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total value of $5,215,907.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

