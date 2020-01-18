Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHG. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

LON CHG opened at GBX 270 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $757.97 million and a PE ratio of 35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Chemring Group has a 12 month low of GBX 134 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 252.19 ($3.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

