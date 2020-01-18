Centamin (LON:CEY) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 128.17 ($1.69).

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 128 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.78. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 1.74%.

In related news, insider Marna Cloete acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

