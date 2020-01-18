Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 207,463 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,463 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $158,275,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

