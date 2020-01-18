Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 89,308 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,499.88.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,480.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,021.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,362.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,251.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,481.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $63,822.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

