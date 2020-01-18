Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 30.80 ($0.41).

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

Shares of LON CAL opened at GBX 240 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Capital & Regional has a 1 year low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $0.60. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.17%.

In related news, insider Ian Krieger sold 36,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £12,169.08 ($16,007.73). Also, insider Laura Whyte acquired 24,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86).

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.