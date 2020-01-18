Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 28 ($0.37) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 30.80 ($0.41).

Shares of LON CAL opened at GBX 240 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Capital & Regional has a 1 year low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $0.60. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.17%.

In related news, insider Ian Krieger sold 36,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £12,169.08 ($16,007.73). Also, insider Laura Whyte acquired 24,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86).

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Analyst Recommendations for Capital & Regional (LON:CAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chemring Group Price Target Raised to GBX 290
Chemring Group Price Target Raised to GBX 290
Centamin Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Centamin Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 207,463 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 207,463 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Capital & Regional Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt
Capital & Regional Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,876,266 Shares of Comcast Co.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,876,266 Shares of Comcast Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report