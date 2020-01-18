Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,876,266 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634,188 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,876,266 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 0.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

