Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 1.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.07% of Mcdonald’s worth $106,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,439,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,747 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 14.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $825,918,000 after acquiring an additional 502,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.54.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.39. The company has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

