Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Shares Up 26.7%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)’s share price shot up 26.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 224 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

