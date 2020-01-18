Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt (LON:ATR) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 382.27 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.06), 138,777 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 158,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($5.08).

The stock has a market cap of $378.85 million and a PE ratio of 19.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 367.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 362.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

In related news, insider Andrew Cainey bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £25,027.50 ($32,922.26).

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chemring Group Price Target Raised to GBX 290
Chemring Group Price Target Raised to GBX 290
Centamin Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Centamin Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 207,463 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 207,463 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Capital & Regional Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt
Capital & Regional Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,876,266 Shares of Comcast Co.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,876,266 Shares of Comcast Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report