Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt (LON:ATR) Shares Down 0.3%

Schroder Asian Totl Retrn Invstmt Co PLC (LON:ATR)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 382.27 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.06), 138,777 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 158,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($5.08).

The stock has a market cap of $378.85 million and a PE ratio of 19.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 367.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 362.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

In related news, insider Andrew Cainey bought 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £25,027.50 ($32,922.26).

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

