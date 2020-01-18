HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Trading 4.4% Higher

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF (NASDAQ:HOVNP)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, 3,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

HOVNAN 1000 DS REP 1 SRS A PRF Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOVNP)

There is no company description available for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc

