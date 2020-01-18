CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Trading 1.6% Higher

CASINO GUICHARD/S (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85, 111 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

CASINO GUICHARD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. It operates through France Retail, Latam Retail, and E-commerce segments. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, and e-commerce sites; and cash and carry stores, as well as restaurants.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for CASINO GUICHARD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASINO GUICHARD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.