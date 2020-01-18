Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Trading Down 2.1%

Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) shares were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), approximately 10,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 587,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.04. The company has a market cap of $67.40 million and a P/E ratio of 122.50.

About Fulham Shore (LON:FUL)

The Fulham Shore PLC operates and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. It operates 59 restaurants, including 16 restaurants under The Real Greek name and 43 restaurants under the Franco Manca name. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

