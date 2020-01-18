Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Trading Down 3%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.81, approximately 9,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 117,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 418.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd during the third quarter worth $168,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 4.3% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

