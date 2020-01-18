Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Shares Up 1.4%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.90, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Chemring Group Price Target Raised to GBX 290
Chemring Group Price Target Raised to GBX 290
Centamin Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Centamin Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 207,463 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 207,463 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc.
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Alphabet Inc Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI
Capital & Regional Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt
Capital & Regional Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,876,266 Shares of Comcast Co.
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 1,876,266 Shares of Comcast Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report