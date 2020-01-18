Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Shares Up 1.4%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) shares shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.90, 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

