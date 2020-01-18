CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Trading 6.1% Higher

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56, 100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 123% from the average session volume of 45 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.67.

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, Port-Related Manufacturing Operations, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the operation of container, and bulk and general cargo terminals; and logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling activities.

