Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Down 3%

Amerigo Resources LTD (OTCMKTS:ARREF)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Amerigo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

