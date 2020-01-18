Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP) Trading Up 0.1%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$33.71 ($23.91) and last traded at A$33.17 ($23.52), approximately 167,410 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 227,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$33.15 ($23.51).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of A$29.44.

In other news, insider Donald (Don) McLay sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$33.28 ($23.61), for a total transaction of A$166,420.00 ($118,028.37).

About Credit Corp Group (ASX:CCP)

Credit Corp Group Limited provides debt purchase and collection, and consumer lending services in Australia and the United States. It operates through three segments: Debt Ledger Purchasing (Australia), Debt Ledger Purchasing (United States), and Consumer Lending. The company offers debt sale, contingency/agency collection, hardship and insolvency management, and local government debt recovery services, as well as various loan products.

