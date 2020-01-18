Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $31,532.27 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.41 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $801.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

