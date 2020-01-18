Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Sells $31,532.27 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,321 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $31,532.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.41 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $801.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

