Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 240 ($3.16) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Virgin Money UK to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Virgin Money UK to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 191.40 ($2.52).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 174.10 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 184.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

