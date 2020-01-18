Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $34,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $34,005.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $34,575.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $35,910.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $35,070.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $33,975.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $32,580.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $31,620.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $31,455.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $22.46 on Friday. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Slack by 67.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth $37,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WORK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

