Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.55.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.19. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Norbert G. Riedel purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,100 shares in the company, valued at $417,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,468,333 shares of company stock worth $13,416,999 in the last ninety days. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 72,392 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.