Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allakos alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Allakos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84. Allakos has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Allakos during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Allakos during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.