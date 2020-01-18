Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $597,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 60,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $1,748,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,062 shares of company stock worth $6,490,986. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

