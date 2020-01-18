Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACST. B. Riley downgraded Acasti Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

