Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

