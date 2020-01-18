Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

AAXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.77. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $268,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $861,091.84. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,010. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 768,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,637,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 99,323 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

