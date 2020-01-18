Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VRCA. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

