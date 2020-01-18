Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 72 ($0.95) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 56 ($0.74) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 58.45 ($0.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 56.99. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88.

In related news, insider Sara V. Weller purchased 32,988 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.