Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 885.88 ($11.65).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

RR opened at GBX 675.80 ($8.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 692.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 760.14. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 657.20 ($8.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39.

In related news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 764 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £985.56 ($1,296.45). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 546 shares of company stock worth $390,704.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.