Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target Increased to GBX 230 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Investec cut Spirent Communications to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Spirent Communications from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 205.63 ($2.70).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 227 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 137 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

