Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price target on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of GYS stock opened at GBX 725 ($9.54) on Tuesday. Gamesys Group has a 1 year low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 818 ($10.76). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 706.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In related news, insider Robeson Reeves bought 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

