Cardlytics’ (CDLX) Average Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Bank of America reissued their average rating on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.02 and a beta of 1.72. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $90.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $5,891,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,792.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,444 shares of company stock worth $23,876,049 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 338,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 50,621 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Analyst Recommendations for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

