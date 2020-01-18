Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUTO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 563.07 ($7.41).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 573.40 ($7.54) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 577.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 544.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 434.60 ($5.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

