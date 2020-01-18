Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ABF has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,860.18 ($37.62).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,584.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,394.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,704.27 ($35.57).

In related news, insider John Bason sold 20,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,536 ($33.36), for a total value of £528,172.72 ($694,781.27).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.