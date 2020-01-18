Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €127.00 by UBS Group

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €127.00 ($147.67) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

SIE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nord/LB set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.82 ($147.47).

Shares of Siemens stock opened at €117.10 ($136.16) on Thursday. Siemens has a 12-month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12-month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The business’s 50 day moving average is €117.09 and its 200-day moving average is €104.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

