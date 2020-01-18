Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €88.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HEN3. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €87.75 ($102.03).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €93.44 ($108.65) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €92.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.67. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

