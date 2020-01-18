Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 165.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $156.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

