Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,928 ($25.36) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,862.70 ($24.50).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,800.50 ($23.68) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,902.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,910.91. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

