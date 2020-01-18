Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HFD. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Halfords Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 190 ($2.50).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group stock opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.74. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 141.20 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 261.20 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.