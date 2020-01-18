Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HAS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Investec began coverage on Hays in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hays to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.64 ($2.22).

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.23) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.45). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.45.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

