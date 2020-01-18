Barclays Trims Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Target Price to GBX 50

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GEMD. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Gem Diamonds to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 83 ($1.09).

LON GEMD opened at GBX 60.40 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.68. Gem Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 48.19 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 110.50 ($1.45). The stock has a market cap of $83.95 million and a PE ratio of 14.38.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Let?eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

