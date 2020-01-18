Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,420

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its price target boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAMA. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Gamma Communications to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamma Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.20).

Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.63) on Wednesday. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 732 ($9.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,415 ($18.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,295.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,155.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22.

In other news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10), for a total value of £858,000 ($1,128,650.36). Also, insider Malcolm Goddard sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.51), for a total value of £614,950 ($808,931.86). Insiders sold a total of 147,975 shares of company stock valued at $191,820,788 over the last three months.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

