Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

