SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Shares Down 1.1%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $476.50 and last traded at $481.50, 645 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.00 and its 200 day moving average is $420.55.

About SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in McKesson Co.
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in McKesson Co.
Hargreaves Lansdown Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank
Hargreaves Lansdown Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank
Halfords Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Halfords Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Hays Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Hays Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital
Barclays Trims Gem Diamonds Target Price to GBX 50
Barclays Trims Gem Diamonds Target Price to GBX 50
Gamma Communications Price Target Raised to GBX 1,420
Gamma Communications Price Target Raised to GBX 1,420


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report