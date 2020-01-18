SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Shares Down 1.1%

SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $476.50 and last traded at $481.50, 645 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.00.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of SMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $467.00 and its 200 day moving average is $420.55.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

